A woman was found dead inside a home in Bartram Park Monday after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man from Daytona claimed to have killed a woman in Duval County.

JSO arrived at the scene at 6600 White Blossom Cir. where the woman was found. Deputies say the man lived inside the residence but it remains unknown if the woman lived there as well.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement lists Wilford Chason, a registered sex offender, as a resident of the home.

JSO is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

