The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported Saturday they arrested Joseph Marcum, 45, who is suspected of robbing two banks this month on the Northside.

Bank robbery suspect Joseph Marcum has been arrested thanks to an anonymous tip calling police. New booking photo will be released once it becomes available.



Hey bad guys: JSO has a 100% apprehension rate in 2018 of bank robbery suspects. Stay out of #JAX! https://t.co/jBbCAECm3T — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 28, 2018

JSO suspects Marcum of Friday's robbery of the Navy Federal Credit Union. They say a man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after passing a bank teller a note.

Marcum was described Friday as approximately 5'10" - 6' tall with a tattoo on his upper right arm, wearing a gray shirt with the word "Outlaws" on the back, and wearing blue jean shorts.

JSO says Marcum is also suspected of robbing the Synovus Bank on the Northside on July 17.

Police ask you to call 911 immediately if you know where he is.

