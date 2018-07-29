Officers have identified the vehicle used by a suspect fleeing an armed robbery and shooting at an Arlington gas station, and they say a second person may have been driving.

The suspect robbed a BP gas station Wednesday in the 6800 block of Arlington Expressway before shooting the clerk in the stomach and fleeing the scene.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office now believes the suspect fled in a white 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by a second person.

The suspect is described to be a black male weighing 240 lbs., wearing a teal colored-shirt with a Jaguars logo, black shorts, black shoes, black hat, black sunglasses and equipped with a black and silver handgun.

If you know any information, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

