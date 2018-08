JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA is warning its customers of a phone scam where the scammer threatens to disconnect their service if they don't get paid.

JEA said the scammers call local businesses and residents. They pose as JEA and say if you fail to pay them, they will cut off your service.

If you receive this call, JEA said you should hang up and then call 904-665-6000 to report it.

