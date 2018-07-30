The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is on the lookout for a man in connection to a grand theft.

The suspect could be seen on surveillance July 21 stealing money from a register at what appears to be a reception area in an unspecified location.

First Coast News has reached out to JBPD for additional details but has not received a response back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any information on this crime, call Detective D. King at 904-270-1675 or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

© 2018 WTLV