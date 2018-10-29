A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with first-degree murder after police say they abused a 5-year-old girl to death.

Michelle Lynn Cannimore, 26, and Jonte Dominique Harris, 26, are facing murder and child abuse charges for the death Cannimore's 5-year-old daughter Zykerria Robinson. They were in court on October 30 and were both charged with first-degree murder. Neither of them received bond.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found the child unresponsive in the Oak Tree Apartments' home of Cannimore and Harris on Oct. 18.

Cannimore initially told police she found Zykerria face down in the tub, but later admitted the scenario was a lie, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The homicide report details horrific conditions including Harris admitting he left the nonresponsive child lying on the couch for 7 hours. Police say neither suspect called 9-1-1 until the following day. Medical examiners found four adult human bite marks on her body and multiple injuries from long-term physical abuse.

Zykerria died after being taken off life support on Oct. 19, according to a report from the Department of Children and Families.

