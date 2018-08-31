A Jacksonville man is behind bars after he was arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor, the Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said.

CCSO said Michael McNeil, 30, who is a Naval Sailor employed by Naval Station Mayport, according to the Sheriff's Office report traveled to Orange Park thinking he was meeting to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

When he arrived, he was met by undercover detectives who positively identified him as the person they had been communicating with.

McNeil was arrested and charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex and two other felonies.

