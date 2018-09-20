JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 28-year-old Jacksonville man was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop with Daryl D. Shack as a passenger in a vehicle. On him he had a loaded pistol, which was reported stolen, as well as a baggie of cocaine. Officers also recovered marijuana, a knife and axe from the vehicle.

Shack's daughter was also in the backseat of the car.

At the time of the traffic stop, Shack had a previous conviction of robbery, which prevented him from possessing a firearm by federal law.

Shack pleaded guilty on May 15, 2018.

On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced him to four years and three months in prison.

© 2018 WTLV