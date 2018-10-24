Mandarin High School has an increased police presence on Wednesday after a text message threatened "MHS."

The principal, John Kniseley, called parents and guardians to inform them of the non-specific threat, which said "at 1:30 there will be a surprise for you MHS students hope you brought safety with you."

"While there is no evidence that the 'MHS' is our Mandarin High School, we are investigating and taking appropriate precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all on campus," he said. "These precautions include an additional police presence on campus."

Kniseley said there weren't any changes to school operations.

Earlier this month, Mandarin High School received two threats: a bomb threat and a possible shooting threat.

