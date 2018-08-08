A suspect believed to be involved in two separate shootings on the Westside Tuesday has been arrested, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers say the suspect was inside a house in the 6400 block of Miss Muffet Lane near Lane Avenue, armed with the homeowner's shotgun. The homeowner managed to disarm and shoot the suspect in the leg. The man fled the scene on foot.

JSO has confirmed that the suspect was known to the homeowner.

Officers were later notified of another shooting on Esther Street involving the same suspect.

The suspect has been taken into custody without incident by JSO and was transported to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

