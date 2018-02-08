A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer who admitted to spitting in his wife’s face and spray-painting the word “whore” on the couple’s house “is lucky to have a job.”

That was the consensus of the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission, which voted to suspend a troubled officer an additional 15 days beyond what JSO deemed appropriate.

The 19-member commission oversees law enforcement officers statewide. Anytime an officer violates the law or is found to have committed a “moral character” infraction, the case is passed to the CJSTC for review.

The group held its quarterly meeting in Ponte Vedra Beach Thursday, and the first officer on the agenda was Officer Fred Bible.

Bible was involved in a 2016 domestic dispute with his wife and her friend, whom he suspected of having an affair. According to police reports and court records, Bible used JSO’s database to stalk the man. He spray-painted the word “whore” on his wife’s car and their garage. He spat in both of their faces, and he said things could have gotten much worse.

“I’ve been a policeman a long time, so when I get startled, I immediately pulled my gun,” he told Internal Affairs investigators. “I don’t know how I didn't shoot somebody. Only by the grace of God did I not hurt or kill someone that night.”

The State Attorney’s Office deferred prosecution for the battery (spitting), and JSO suspended him for 15 days. Commissioners say that wasn't enough.

“Not only did he misuse [JSO’s searchable] databases, he misused his uniform, his badge, his power -- and embarrassed this profession,” said Commissioner Roger Hardwick, chief of police in St. Augustine Beach.

Commission member and St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar agreed. “My goodness! This was not one incident of battery, this was almost a planned -- he went and accosted a family member.” Shoar added, “I was a little surprised he was allowed to keep his job.”

Bible did not attend the meeting, but his lawyer, Fraternal Order of Police attorney Phil Vogelsang, defended his actions in the face of what he described as extreme provocation. Citing Bible’s claim that he found his wife and the man in some state of undress, Vogelsang said spitting and shouting was a relatively minor reaction.

“For him to hold restraint enough to shout at them, with the allegation of spitting on them … If that isn’t a quality restraint, in this case, I don’t know what is,” said Vogelsang.

The commission didn't discuss the gun. Bible was not disciplined for pulling it. But his ex-wife told First Coast News she thought that was a particularly frightening part of the story. She didn't want to be interviewed on camera but questioned JSO’s decision to let Bible remain on the force.

“I don’t know how JSO was comfortable with a man who admitted doing something like that being a police officer,” she said. (For the record, she denied the affair.)

The commission stopped short of seeking to revoke Bible’s law enforcement license but said JSO’s punishment didn't send a strong enough message.

“I don’t care what JSO did,” Commissioner William Harris said. “I think 15 days is too light.” He noted that during the incident, "he was in uniform, he was on duty, he was not where he was supposed to be.” Harris added, “there is an officer in his sector not being backed up because he’s over here, confronting his wife.”

Commissioner Hardwick agreed. “We need to set an example.”

In the end, the commission gave Bible a 30-day suspension, 15 days of it retroactive (meaning he served it when he served his JSO suspension) and an additional 15 that must still be served. Bible must also attend an anger management course and have his certificate placed in a probationary status for one year.

JSO didn't respond directly to the commission’s comments. Undersheriff Pat Ivey previously told First Coast News that he’s confident Bible can perform all of his required duties — including “conducting domestic violence investigations while being sensitive to victims’ needs.”

In a statement, Lt. Chris Brown with the Professional Oversight Unit said, “As with any CJSTC finding, JSO will ensure the additional penalties are assessed.”

© 2018 WTLV