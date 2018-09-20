JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident reported on the Northside.

Several viewers called First Coast News concerned about the police activity, which is located on Pritchard Road near Bulls Bay Highway.

HAPPENING NOW: @FCN2go aerial view of @JSOPIO investigation in the woods along Pritchard Rd. No word yet on what investigators are looking for. pic.twitter.com/ExRAJLXRGm — Matthew Head (@matt8272) September 20, 2018

Our crews on the scene say multiple JSO vehicles are present, along with crime scene tape up near the trees. No official information was released at this time.

#JSO police activity at Pritchard and Imeson Road. This is an ongoing investigation. There is no further comment to protect the integrity of this investigation which is the most important thing. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 20, 2018

JSO said on Twitter that there are no concerns to the public's safety.

Reference Pritchard Road and Imeson Road police activity. There is no safety concerns for the public to be concerned about. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 20, 2018

