JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident reported on the Northside.
Several viewers called First Coast News concerned about the police activity, which is located on Pritchard Road near Bulls Bay Highway.
Our crews on the scene say multiple JSO vehicles are present, along with crime scene tape up near the trees. No official information was released at this time.
JSO said on Twitter that there are no concerns to the public's safety.
Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.
© 2018 WTLV