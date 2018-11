A 1-year-old child and a 4-week old baby who were both reported missing out of Lakeland have been found safe, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Khalid Preston, 1, was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark blue jeans and white shoes. Four-week-old Tavion Calloway was last seen wearing a gray onesie with sports gear on it.

Both have since been found safely.

UPDATE: This AMBER Alert has been resolved. The children were found safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 6, 2018

