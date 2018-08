The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says one of their new canines sniffed out four small bags of drugs in her third day on the job.

Inga’s 3rd day on the job out of training. She was conducting a search around an abandoned property. Inga located 4 small bags of drugs. Then turned them into the #JSO property room.



Anyone who is missing these 4 bags is welcome to contact us. Great job, Inga! Proud of you! pic.twitter.com/69a1W0LYKY — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 9, 2018

JSO says Igna was conducting a search around an abandoned property when she located the bags of drugs, then turned them into the JSO property room in adorable fashion.

Police also want to let you know that if you are missing these four bags, you can contact them at 904-630-0500.

