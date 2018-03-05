Gloria Williams will face her fate on Thursday after she kidnapped Kamiyah Mobley hours after her birth from a local hospital nearly 20 years ago.

In February, Williams pleaded guilty to kidnapping Mobley eight hours after she was born from her mother's hospital room at the University Medical Center, now UF Health-Jacksonville, downtown in 1998.

For 18 years, Williams admitted she raised Mobley as her own daughter under a different name, Alexis Manigo, 200 miles north of Jacksonville in Walterboro, South Carolina prior to her arrest in 2017.

As part of her plea agreement, Williams faces the possibility of being sentenced zero to 22 years in prison compared to the possible life sentence if her case went to trial and she was found guilty under kidnapping and interference with custody charges.

Williams faces a two-day sentencing hearing starting Thursday. Kamiyah Mobley and her biological parents, Shanira Mobley and Craig Aiken, are expected to attend.

Aiken told First Coast News on Wednesday Kamiyah plans to be at the hearing but does not want to take the stand.

