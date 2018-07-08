Tuesday the Gainesville Police Department warned the public of what appears to be a serial robber who has reportedly struck several businesses in the area.

Investigators made an arrest Wednesday of who they believe to be responsible for the recent string of robberies in the area.

The suspect was arrested after a robbery at the Wells Fargo at 1700 NW 13th St.

According to city officials, detectives still have a lot of work to do to confirm that this is in fact the suspect responsible for the other robberies, but it is probable at this time.

Tuesday's incident reportedly happened at 8:13 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 508 NE 23rd Ave.

Police say a man was wearing a makeshift mask and black gloves. He confronted the clerk and stated he had a gun in his pocket and threatened to shoot her if she didn't open the drawer. The suspect leaned over the counter, grabbed the money, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled on a dark bicycle.

Police say they believe this is the same suspect who has recently robbed nearly half a dozen of other businesses.

© 2018 WTLV