A Gainesville man died after he reportedly broke into a condo and was shot by the homeowner, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a press release.

FDLE said police responded to a call at 4100 NW 28th Lane at 6:52 a.m. Sunday in Gainesville. The homeowner called police and said he shot an intruder.

When police arrived, they said they found 52-year-old Gregory Miller inside with gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

The Gainesville Police Department is now investigating. They said the homeowner has been cooperative during the investigation and do not anticipate any charges.

© 2018 WTLV