Mourners have gathered together Saturday for the funeral of 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton, who was shot and killed after an altercation in a convenience store parking lot.

The man who shot McGlockton, 47-year-old Michael Drejka, has not been charged because the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the incident falls under Florida's Stand Your Ground Law.

It all started when Drejka confronted McGlockton's girlfriend for illegally parking in a handicapped spot at the Circle A store.

A shouting match ensued and McGlockton eventually pushed Drejka to the ground.

"After being slammed to the ground, [Drejka] felt he was going to be further attacked," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

While on the ground, Drejka shot and hit McGlockton in the chest. McGlokton was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

More than 20 states have "stand your ground" laws, which generally allow the use of lethal force for self-defense without the duty of trying to escape. "Stand your ground" allows a person to use deadly force if they think they're about to face, "imminent death or great bodily harm."

Hundreds called for an arrest in the case with protesters saying the circumstances should be justified under the Stand Your Ground law.

