JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jonathan Michael Rivera, 28, was found dead from gunshot wounds inside of his car in the Duclay area on the Westside Wednesday night.

Rivera was a minor league football player and a father of three.

JSO said Rivera was found dead in the 7500 block of Westland Oaks Dr. around 8:30 p.m.

#JSO Homicide Unit is working a reported Homicide in the 7500 block of Westland Oaks Drive. #JAX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/GWZ1YRQeXC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 10, 2018

UPDATE: police say a man in his 20s was found shot in a car, no eyewitnesses. Happened at 8:30pm when neighbors reported hearing shots fired. @FCN2go https://t.co/9gG9Od3abo — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) May 10, 2018

Police said neighbors reported hearing several gunshots in the area. Neighbors also tell First Coast News Rivera lived in a home with his sister.

JSO is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in this case. On Wednesday, officers canvased the area for surveillance.

We’re expecting to get a briefing by @JSOPIO in the next 20 minutes on a homicide investigation in the 7400 block of Westland Oaks Dr. in Duclay. #jaxnightbeat @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/tw7strKOfu — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) May 10, 2018

For a decade, Johnathan Rivera was well known on the Florida Football Alliance scene playing on the River City Commandos and Duval Panthers teams.

FFA Commissioner Mark Trueblood said loss of Rivera is a great tragedy for the community.

“He was a model citizen, almost every year he was up for a sportsmanship award,” Trueblood said. “He loved his three boys. Every minute he didn’t spend at work or with football he spent with them.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Rivera's three sons.

Rivera was selected to compete in the 11th annual FFA all-star game next week on May 19 in Daytona.

Trueblood said he has informed Rivera’s family they will be honoring the athlete during the halftime of the league's All-Star Game vs. AFE USA All-stars at the Larry Kelly Field at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium.

As of Thursday afternoon, no suspect description or leads were released by authorities.

