JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jonathan Michael Rivera, 28, was found dead from gunshot wounds inside of his car in the Duclay area on the Westside Wednesday night.
Rivera was a minor league football player and a father of three.
JSO said Rivera was found dead in the 7500 block of Westland Oaks Dr. around 8:30 p.m.
Police said neighbors reported hearing several gunshots in the area. Neighbors also tell First Coast News Rivera lived in a home with his sister.
JSO is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in this case. On Wednesday, officers canvased the area for surveillance.
For a decade, Johnathan Rivera was well known on the Florida Football Alliance scene playing on the River City Commandos and Duval Panthers teams.
FFA Commissioner Mark Trueblood said loss of Rivera is a great tragedy for the community.
“He was a model citizen, almost every year he was up for a sportsmanship award,” Trueblood said. “He loved his three boys. Every minute he didn’t spend at work or with football he spent with them.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Rivera's three sons.
Rivera was selected to compete in the 11th annual FFA all-star game next week on May 19 in Daytona.
Trueblood said he has informed Rivera’s family they will be honoring the athlete during the halftime of the league's All-Star Game vs. AFE USA All-stars at the Larry Kelly Field at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium.
As of Thursday afternoon, no suspect description or leads were released by authorities.