Former Florida Gators running back Adarius Lemons was arrested Wednesday and put into the Alachua County Jail for reportedly choking and beating up his longtime girlfriend in Gainesville, according to court documents.

On Friday, Lemons and his girlfriend were at her Gainesville apartment when the two got into an argument. During the argument, Lemons became upset about a social media message and became violent.

Lemons first grabbed her phone, slammed it on the ground and broke it. He then slammed her into a wall and bed, which caused her left foot to hit the railing and her toenail to rip off, according to court documents.

The argument continued down the hallway where Lemons slammed her into two different walls and started strangling her, causing her to "get on her toes," documents say. She wasn't able to breathe.

Lemons eventually released her and she was left with several injuries, including a cut to her upper lip, a bloodied left big toe, a scratch on her left forearm, a cut on her right pinky, and redness on her left elbow, according to the document.

Two witnesses were present during the altercation. Both witnesses said they heard the commotion and saw Lemons choke her to the point where she "was on her tippy toes," the documents say.

Lemons and his girlfriend have been dating for seven to eight years.

He faces two felony charges following the incident -- a domestic battery strangulation charge and simple battery charge -- and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. His bond was set at $65,000.

Lemons was a former running back for the Florida Gators. He quit the team shortly after their historic loss to Kentucky on Sept. 8.

© 2018 WTLV