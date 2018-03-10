A registered sex offender who reportedly raped a woman before throwing her off a bridge in Fort Myers was arrested on Monday, according to the Sarasota Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Melvin Williams, 20, was taken into custody. He reportedly raped her at gunpoint in Fort Myers, then threw her off a bridge.

The KUDOS keep rollin’ in for our Fugitive Apprehension Unit who today took a significant criminal/sex offender off the streets. Melvin Williams is wanted by @leesheriff for raping a female at gun point & throwing her off of a bridge in Ft. Myers. Today, he’s behind bars. pic.twitter.com/sgga3gMQNg — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) October 1, 2018

The rape was reported on Aug. 26. A warrant was issued for his arrest in Lee County by the Fort Myers Police Department. He was the run since the incident, deputies said.

Williams has a prior conviction from 2017 where he reportedly molested a child under 12-years-old, NBC2 News reports.

