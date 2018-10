A female victim was found dead inside a Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex just after midnight Saturday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office discovered the victim dead inside the Vista Landing Apartments at 12:04 a.m. Detectives noted the scene had signs of foul play, says JSO.

The victim has not been identified and homicide detectives are working to develop a suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

