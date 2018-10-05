JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jonathan Michael Rivera, 28, was found dead from gunshot wounds inside of his car in the Duclay area on the Westside Wednesday night.
Rivera was a minor league football player and a father of three.
JSO said Rivera was found dead in the 7500 block of Westland Oaks Dr. around 8:30 p.m.
Police said neighbors reported hearing several gunshot wounds in the area. Neighbors also tell First Coast News Rivera lived in a home with his sister.
JSO is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in this case. Right now, officers are canvassing the area for surveillance.
