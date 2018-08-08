The family of a man gunned down in front a large crowd in Jacksonville Beach is not happy with a judge's ruling. They didn't want the men arrested in connection to his death to be given bail.

Twenty-four-year-old Shaquille Walker and 29-year-old Jose Lebron were both extradited from Hawaii in connection with the death of 23-year-old Leon Bennett. Bennett was reportedly walking back to his car from a beach bar with his fiance when two men he had been in an altercation with earlier in the night pulled up with a gun.

Bennett's grandfather, Ed Kelly, says he died heroically.

"Yes he did, he saved his fiance's life," Kelly said, "basically pushed her out of the way and took the bullets."

"It's not fair that we don't have him today," said Bennett's mother, Rhonda Kelly.

Rhonda, Ed and Leon's stepfather James Phillips anxiously awaited the bond hearing this morning for Lebron and Walker. Walker's bond was set at over $150,000. Lebron's bond was set at over $75,000.

"They should not have been given a bond considering the fact they had to be extradited from Hawaii," Phillips said. "That's a tell-tale sign they could be a flight risk."

"My son can never come home to us, he can never bond out of his death," Rhonda Kelly said.

Bennett's family says they will continue to keep following this case and fighting for justice. The next court appearance for the two suspects will be on August 29.

