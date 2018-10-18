JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Duval County Schools employee was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly pawned his department-issued weapons on two separate occasions, according to DCPS.

James Johnson, who was a district school safety assistant, is charged with false verification of ownership to a secondhand dealer and receiving goods under $300.

Johnson confessed to the charges to a DCPS investigator. He also signed a letter of resignation.

Johnson's wife, Niketah Johnson, is the principal of John E. Love Elementary. DCPS said there isn't any evidence that she was involved.

“While I am disappointed by this incident, the community needs to know that I will not tolerate the misuse of the district’s resources,” said Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene. “This incident and the individual’s circumstances do not shake my confidence in the vetting process for our school safety assistants. This is an isolated incident that should not reflect on the process or on the people who serve in our schools.”

For security purposes, the school where Johnson was assigned will not be named, DCPS said. District police are now coordinating security coverage at the school.

