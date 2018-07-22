A Jacksonville man was arrested Saturday night after Florida Highway Patrol says he fled on foot from a fatal crash on US-301 at Thomas Trail Road.

Shawn Lee Blitchigton, 45, was driving his Ford truck southbound on US-301 in the left lane with no headlights on, says FHP, when his vehicle collided head-on with a Honda Civic traveling northbound in the same lane at 11 p.m.

Both the Civic's driver, 22-year-old Bailey Christine McKnight, and passenger, 21-year-old Ryan Chase Kennedy, died in the crash.

Blitchigton fled on foot before authorities arrived at the scene. He was later found by Nassau County Sheriff's Deputies and placed under arrest by Florida Highway Patrol.

Blitchigton has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Whether alcohol was involved in the fatal collision remains unknown.

