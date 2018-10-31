A 53-year-old Putnam County man is behind bars after the Putnam County Sheriff's Office found more than 2,000 child porn videos on his computer, deputies say.

Thomas Allen Thorntorn was arrested last Wednesday at 213 Mango Dr. in Palatka where deputies found the videos primarily depicting a girl 5 or younger, according to documents. Documents say the child can be heard saying "stop."

Thornton said he knowingly had these videos.

He was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony of obscene material possession.

