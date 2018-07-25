JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A clerk employed at a BP gas station in Arlington was shot in the arm during an armed robbery on Wednesday.

JSO said they were called out to the gas station at 6845 Arlington Expressway around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found that the clerk was robbed and shot in the arm.

JSO said the suspect entered the gas station and demanded money before he shot the clerk in the arm. The clerk was transported to the hospital where he had to undergo surgery. At this time, his condition isn't known.

The suspect was described to be 240 lbs. wearing a teal colored-shirt with a Jaguars logo, black shorts, black shoes, black hat, black sunglasses and equipped with a black and silver handgun.

Witnesses told police they did not see him enter a vehicle after the shooting, so they are unaware if he is still in the area.

If you know any information, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

