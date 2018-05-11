The Clay County Sheriff's Office said Monday recent complaints of tainted Halloween candy are false, and they are pursuing charges for the false allegations.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office began investigating after a woman said her niece snapped a Kit-Kat in half and found a needle in the middle of it after trick-or-treating in Middleburg.

READ MORE: Clay Co. deputies investigating after needle reportedly found in Halloween candy

The post was reported to CCSO, who said they were investigating. The post has since been removed.

In the days after deputies advised communities to be cautious, two more complaints were received by CCSO.

Deputies have since learned that each of the allegations were falsified and that no candy had been tampered with.

"At this time, all three cases have been unfounded," said a statement from CCSO. "We are currently working with the State Attorney’s Office concerning charges to come for these false allegations, which caused great community concern."

© 2018 WTLV