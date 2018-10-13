A man is facing charges of armed robbery and theft after the Clay County Sheriff's Office says he robbed a gas of $77 at knifepoint.

Deputies say Darrell A. Adams, 27, robbed the Kangaroo gas station at 1517 Idlewild Avenue Saturday morning at around 5 a.m.

Adams allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife before fleeing the scene on foot with $77.

Adams was later found hiding underneath a shed and was taken into custody, said the CCSO.

Deputies said Adams is cooperating with police and the stolen money has been recovered.

Deputies have not found the knife used during the robbery.

