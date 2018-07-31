A police officer who beat a handcuffed teenager will avoid jail and can continue policing as a result of an agreement with prosecutors to drop charges.

Timothy James will resign from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, effective Thursday; and he agreed he won’t be a police officer in Duval, Clay or Nassau counties for three years. He is not restricted from working elsewhere.

The State Attorney’s Office said in a document there was a strong chance that a jury wouldn’t have convicted James, who has a lengthy record of internal affairs complaints, of the misdemeanor battery charge.

James was arrested in June 2017 after he beat up Elias Campos, then 17. James was supposed to be taking Campos into custody, but James claimed Campos spat on him, and then James beat Campos so badly that the boy’s face was bleeding, puffy and, Campos said, he chipped a tooth.

After James put Campos and his 18-year-old brother in the car, there were three times, witnesses said, that James hit Campos. James’ supervisor, Sgt. Douglas Howell, himself witnessed two of the beatings. But prosecutors had to prove the beatings weren’t justified.

Chief Assistant State Attorney Mac Heavener wrote a detailed statement explaining why the office wasn’t prosecuting James. In it, Heavener said that the deal “provides a certain result with a law enforcement officer with documented patterns of poor judgment, violations of policing norms, and quick, imprudent resorts to force. Consequently, this disposition serves the public interest better than pressing forward a case involving significant trial risk against that officer. With stronger proof, a different result might obtain.”

John Phillips, an attorney who represents Campos, said he was disappointed in the outcome. “It’s preposterous. ... In this one, the system failed, and the state attorney helped the system fail by plea bargaining too low of a plea bargain, too low of a negotiation. We’re recycling bad cops, not taking them out of the system.”

Phil Vogelsang, the police union attorney who represented James, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will continue its own internal investigation into James, said Officer Melissa Bujeda, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

There were three instances of use of force that Heavener examined. In one, only the victim and his brother witnessed James hitting Campos. In another, a training expert said that while James may have escalated the situation, it’s possible he didn’t break the law. In the last and most serious one, a corrections officer who arrived on the scene contradicted other testimony and said he thought Campos was kicking James.

Heavener said that the deal provides “reasonably similar sanctions” to other battery cases involving police officers. He pointed to one Jacksonville officer who beat a handcuffed woman in front of the jail on camera. “No defenses were apparent,” Heavener wrote, yet that officer, Akinyemi Borisade, got off with no additional jail time and he had his case sealed. In another case, a prison guard was accused of beating up an inmate who was being taken care of at Memorial Hospital; he received community service and had to give up his policing certificate.

The State Attorney’s Office chose to file a misdemeanor battery charge against James instead of a felony child-abuse charge, Heavener said, partly as a strategic decision. If prosecutors filed a felony charge, Heavener said he didn’t think it would’ve changed their chances at keeping James off the street and it would’ve allowed James’ attorneys to question all the witnesses before trial.

Campos, the State Attorney’s Office document said, was willing to accept James avoiding jail time if he had to forfeit his law enforcement certificate, but James was unwilling to agree. Nothing is stopping him from working elsewhere as a police officer. His law enforcement certificate is maintained with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Heavener said even if they’d convicted James, it was possible he could’ve stayed on at the Sheriff’s Office.

“I place great weight on the fact that a sergeant was right there, watching this unfold and his first reaction was to call [the] Integrity [Unit],” Heavener said. “To the sheriff’s credit, there was no hesitation in getting an arrest warrant for Tim James in this case.”

James must complete 50 hours of community service, anger management and pay $170 in fines. If he violates any laws in the next three years, the State Attorney’s Office could re-file the misdemeanor battery charges.

Over the course of three years, James had been investigated by the Sheriff’s Office at least 11 times. Seven of those complaints were sustained. James’ past internal-affairs complaints included bragging about using excessive force, driving into and killing a pedestrian, and multiple complaints of excessive force.

In one case he made a forceful arrest that was captured on video. James claimed the man spat at him and tried to hit him, but prosecutors later let the arrested man go, saying that the video footage didn’t support what James said happened. In fact, James had spat at the man, not the other way around.

On Facebook, he boasted of giving someone an “ass whoopin’” and another person “getting a size 13 boot to the ass.” Once he said, ”“If you ask me ‘can I go this way’ I’m going to drag your ass out of your car through your window and monkey stomp you!”

But under state law, prosecutors said, it was unlikely they could’ve presented any of that evidence at trial.

The evidence the prosecutors were relying upon included convenience-store video surveillance, which was missing 52 seconds of footage during the time of the beating. That footage came from the Sheriff’s Office Integrity Unit. They also had expert testimony from the Sheriff’s Office primary training officer, and they had eyewitness statements from James’ supervisor, from the two teenagers and from a corrections officer who came on the scene later.

Corrections officer R.C. Hutson, prosecutors said, was unreliable. His statements contradicted other evidence. He said he saw Campos kicking James, and Heavener wrote that the defense could’ve called Hutson to testify.

There were three times that prosecutors said James used force:

• He appears to push Campos’ face into the divider in the police car and then he appears to slam the car door on Campos’ leg. According to Campos, he did this because Campos couldn’t remember his Social Security number.

After being hit, Campos said, “he blurted out, ‘That’s why people want to [expletive] kill you white boys. That’s why people want to kill cops; that’s why they hate cops.’” James responded, Campos said, by threatening to kill Campos. Campos asked if it was a threat, and James responded, Campos said, by saying it was a “promise.” Campos said he then spat on James.

• James dragged Campos out of the car, and, Campos said, James stomped on his face. James’ supervisor saw James slam Campos and Campos’ brother to the ground, but he didn’t see James stomp on Campos. James said he was putting a spit mask on Campos.

• Sgt. Howell saw James punching Campos after he put Campos back in the car. For 29 seconds, video footage showed the car rocking back and forth, and then the footage skipped forward by nearly a minute. The prosecutors’ statement said that Howell saw James’ “arm coming up and down between four and six times in a beating motion. Howell began yelling for James to stop. Howell stated he saw James deliver one last blow and exit the car.”

But it was during that last beating that Hutson said he showed up and “it appeared to him that Campos was kicking his legs toward James.” Howell didn’t see this, and prosecutors said that “we do not find Hutson’s account reliable and would not call him at trial.” But the defense might.

“It’s not saying we would never get a conviction if this case went to trial, but for the reasons we outlined in the disposition statement, we believed there was a serious risk,” Heavener said. “And if we got an acquittal, then Tim James is walking around engaging in more policing. That was the last thing we wanted to see happen.”

Phillips responded, “To say you’re afraid of trying cases against cops publicly sends the message that the jurors aren’t going to convict you, you’re not going to be held accountable.”

Andrew Pantazi (904) 359-4310

