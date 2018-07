The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera breaking into a residence in the Empire Point neighborhood.

One burglar looked directly into the home's surveillance camera before removing it.

Empire Point Neighborhood burglary suspects sought.



Hey bad guys, even though you remove the camera, we still get the video. Thanks for looking right at the camera.



Call #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org if you know who these suspects are. pic.twitter.com/ZtnQQMfpwV — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 23, 2018

If you have any information on this break-in, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Call us 1-866-845-8477 or go to P3Tips in your App Store and download the P3Tips app. Either way, you will remain anonymous and get paid cash $$$ if your tip leads to an arrest https://t.co/6OOEFvumhF — FC Crime Stoppers (@FCCrimeStop) July 23, 2018

