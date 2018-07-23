A judge issued a $100,000 bond for the former Kingsland police officer who was charged with the shooting death of an unarmed Georgia father last month.

This news comes a week after the judge said he will consider Zecheriah Presley's request for bond. At the time, there wasn't a bond issued.

Presley is accused of shooting and killing Tony Green, 33, following a traffic stop on June 21. Green fled from Presley and Presley pursued him and fired multiple shots at Green and killed him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Presley turned himself in days later.

In addition to bond, Presley is also met with several conditions, including:

No direct contact with Tony Green's family

Must surrender his passport

Cannot be employed in law enforcement as an officer or work in security

Cannot possess firearms or weapons

Cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs

Have a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Presley faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

