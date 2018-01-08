JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- His job was to protect and serve in the city of Jacksonville, but effective Thursday, Timothy James will no longer be an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. James is resigning from the department as part of a disposition with the state attorney's office.

A local lawyer says justice was not served after prosecutors agreed to drop charges against a Jacksonville police officer accused of beating his client, a teen in handcuffs.

As part of the deal, James will have to resign from JSO, but he’s free to continue his law enforcement career elsewhere with only a couple exceptions.

The seven-page disposition stems from June 10, 2017. According to the state attorney’s disposition, Elias Campos says Officer Tim James pushed his face into the divider in the squad car before he’s seen on surveillance video being removed from the squad car. James was arrested for battering the teen but the charges were ultimately dropped as a result of the disposition.

“Anything less than him turning in his ability to practice as a law enforcement officer was completely unacceptable to the victim,” Attorney John Phillips.

John Phillips represents Campos and another victim claiming the officer hit him with his car. Phillips says justice is not being served.

“It allows and empowers bad cops to keep doing bad things, it says to other bad officers, look we’re probably not going to prosecute you, you probably can get away with it, that’s a problem,” he said.

Although James is resigning as a JSO Officer, banned from serving in Nassau, Duval and Clay Counties for three years and required to take anger management course, Phillips says Officer James should’ve faced a trial.

“If we’re not prosecuting because it will be too hard or we’re worried about what will happen when one officer testifies against the other officer, our justice system fails,” Phillips said.

Too much history Phillips says to think James can put on a shield in another state.

“We’ve just got a system of failures and our State Attorney’s office siding with cops and giving them a slap on the wrist, fails the entire system," said Phillips.

We reached out to James’ attorney. He sent us this statement from FOP President Steve Zona. “The criminal justice system has worked as intended and we wish Tim James well in the future,” Zona said.

