JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two suspects were detained Friday hours after a morning shooting in North Riverside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO said they were originally called out to 2521 Orion St. in reference to a burglary at 6:10 a.m., but it changed into a shooting situation while officers were en route.

When they arrived, they found one man, believed to be in his 30s, shot. He was transported to UF Health. Police said he is suffering from critical injuries.

Two suspects, a man and woman, fled the scene in a gray vehicle. JSO said the Atlantic Beach Police detained two people matching the suspect descriptions.

Prior to being detained, JSO said the suspects drove off the road and into the water near a bridge in Mayport by the Navy base.

The victim hasn't been identified.

JSO is asking anyone with any more information to call at 904-630-0500.

