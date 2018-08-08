Glynn County, Ga.—The assistant principal at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School was arrested on child molestation charges Wednesday morning.

The Glynn County Police Department arrested Eric Cabrera after a thorough investigation concluded enough probable cause to arrest him. Cabrera is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a student on school property back in 2014.

Glynn County Schools Superintendent Virgil Cole released the following statement:

“While this news is very disappointing, we are going to pull together as staff to ensure students have a great school year at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School.”

First Coast News went to Cabrera’s home, where a woman threatened to call police and asked our reporter to leave.

Local residents, like Jesse Mobely, said they were disappointed and shocked to hear the news.

“I would not feel comfortable with my kids going there or even attending that school after something like this,” he said.

Cabrera was nominated Glynn County’s “Teacher of the Year” back in the 2012-2013 school year. He previously taught 5 th grade science at Oglethorpe Elementary before becoming assistant principal.

Cabrera has been placed on administrative leave and has been removed from the school’s website.

