A woman in her mid-20s was shot at a motel in Argyle Forest overnight Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened at the Motel 6 at 6107 Youngerman Circle.

When officers arrived, they found her with a gunshot wound and she was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Around 7 a.m., officials announced that an arrest has been made. The suspect's information hasn't been released.

⚠️ To the criminals who choose to come into Clay County, we would like to remind you that #YouGotOptions. Subjecting our citizens to your criminal behavior, or the fear of your criminal acts, will never be tolerated. #3BigGulps #CCSOFL



READ BELOW: pic.twitter.com/MvRzDwTl2k — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) October 12, 2018

© 2018 WTLV