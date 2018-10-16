The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect who reportedly shot a woman in the mouth at a Motel 6 in Argyle Forest last week as Jacob Mario Martinez, 28.

JSO said they got a call about the shooting at 6107 Youngerman Circle Friday, Oct. 12. A security officer said he found the victim in the parking lot, bleeding from her mouth and crying.

When police officers arrived, they found that the victim was missing her teeth and heard her say "He shot me! He shot me," according to the police report. She was transported to Orange Park Medical Center by JFRD with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO interviewed one of the witnesses who was present in the motel room where Martinez reportedly shot her. He told officers that the two had sex in the bathroom before they started arguing. Martinez accused her of talking to her ex-boyfriend after her phone rang, the police report said.

The witness told police that Martinez pulled out a black handgun several times and made threats before he shot her, the police report said. Afterward, Martinez reportedly threw the gun over the fence and fled the scene.

JSO and the Clay County Sheriff's Office went to Martinez' home and arrested him. He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

