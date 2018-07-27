A man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after passing a bank teller a note at the Navy Federal Credit Union in North Jacksonville Friday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the robbery was reported around 3:25 p.m., saying suspect Joseph Marcum, 45, passed a note to a bank teller demanding money.

JSO says the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money, and left towards apartments in the area.

Marcum is described as approximately 5'10" - 6' tall with a tattoo on his upper right arm, wearing a gray shirt with the word "Outlaws" on the back, and wearing blue jean shorts.

Several employees of the bank witnessed the robbery, but no one was injured.

This is the second bank Marcum is suspected of robbing this month. JSO says he is also suspected of robbing the Synovus Bank on the Northside on July 17.

JSO asks that if you have any information on this robbery, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

This is the 16th reported bank robbery in Duval County this year.

