A Jacksonville doctor is in jail accused of sexually battering a 15-year-old.

Thirty year-old Alexander Ralys is in the Volusia County jail being held without bond. He is in his first year of residency in family medicine at Orange Park Medical Center.

“I just found him in there about ten minutes ago and locked him out of my house," the 28 year-old caller said.

The 911 call was made Thursday morning by a 28 year-old man whose identity has not been released.

He told dispatchers he found Ralys, who he’s known since he was a child, in bed with the teen boy.

“He’s a friend of mine, I knew him well, he’s my friend and my brother’s friend who’s also 30," he said.

The caller goes on to say the doctor from Orange Park Medical Center was in town staying with the family and they had been out drinking.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s incident report, the caller walks in on the doctor on top of the 15-year-old, both naked from the waist down.

Dispatch could be heard asking the caller if he saw him doing this, the caller said yes.

According to the police report, the 15 year-old would later tell police he didn’t remember taking his shorts off.

Ralys told deputies the two were clothed and admitted to cuddling with the boy and at some point ended up on top of him. The doctor told police he’s known the boy since he was two and stayed in his room before.

The police report describes multiple sexual acts between the boy and doctor dating back a year, according to the teen.

Those who live nearby are shocked to hear the news of a felony sexual battery charge against the doctor, describing him as nice and polite, but they didn’t want to go on camera.

This is the first filed report against the doctor, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Volusia Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

