A total of 46 suspected gang members from a multi-state gang called the Rollin' 20s were arrested in Jacksonville following a two-phase investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

JSO Sheriff Mike Williams also announced that five more members are still out there and wanted.

Williams said the investigation began with the 2016 murder of security guard Michael Wright. While investigating Wright's death, JSO focused on the suspect, Quintae Hudson.

Wright was set to testify against Hudson, who was jailed back in 2014 for reportedly throwing a concrete stone through a car window with a woman and small child inside. Hudson was later found guilty in 2017 for plotting Wright's murder behind bars.

While investigating, Williams said Hudson's connection to the Rollin' 20s "known as the bloods" became evident.

Through Hudson, JSO discovered the violent gang known as the Rollin' 20s, which Williams described as a "structured organization." He said the gang was found connected to multiple violent crimes in Jacksonville, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, narcotics drafting, firearm drafting, arsons, witness intimidation and other serious offenses dating back to May of 2015.

"Throughout the investigation, it became clear the Rollin' 20s gang was more organized than the neighborhood-based street culture rap associated-type gangs that we mostly see here in Jacksonville," Williams said. "The hierarchy of the Rollin' 20s branched outside of Jacksonville into other cities and states."

Williams said the Rollin' 20s has ties up and down the East Coast and branched to cities like Augusta, Richmond, Baltimore and cities in California.

After the first phase of the investigation, 22 suspected gang members were arrested in Jacksonville and charged by the State Attorney's Office. By the end of the second phase, a total of 46 suspected members were arrested. Some face federal charges.

JSO also seized more than 30 firearms, over 396 grams of powdered cocaine, 42 grams of crack cocaine, 72 grams of marijuana, over 31 grams of molly, over 6.5 grams of heroin and 39.2 grams of ecstasy.

There are five suspects that still have an outstanding arrest warrant against them. They are Humphrey Benton, Jamie Williams "Savage," Jacoby Hartley "Lil Coby," Dashawn Rose "Whop," and Ronald Coleman. JSO is asking the public to help locate them by contacting Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

The investigation was a joint effort between JSO, the State Attorney's Office, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

