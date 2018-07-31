The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for four suspects involved in a business robbery on the Westside that left one man with gunshot wounds.

The robbery happened at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday at Melvin's Gas & Smoke Store, 7575 Melvin Rd.

JSO said four suspects tried to rob the story while employees were closing it. During the robbery, one of the suspects shot a man, who was later transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for the suspects, but no detailed suspect information was released at this time.

