The third suspect involved in the fatal deputy-involved shooting in Bradford County made his first court appearance Thursday.

Deontay Risby was arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies got a call about three men firing shots into a home. A high-speed chase ensued when they responded, which ended in Starke. One of the suspects, identified as Devaughdre' Rogers, exited the car with a gun and two deputies opened fire at him and killed him. Rogers was 20.

Risby is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the second suspect, Jaylon Hankerson, made his first court appearance.

