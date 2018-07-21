Deputies arrested three Palm Coast residents Friday on multiple counts of child neglect after an investigation revealed three children were covered in insect bites and living inside a roach-infested home, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation into a home on Brelyn Place began after deputies said a 4-month-old child was brought to a hospital with multiple bug bites and bone fractures.

Authorities arrested Lynn Kulka, 54, Rene Marchetta, 26, and Michael Choate, 24, after deputies said a two-week investigation revealed the 4-month-old, a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old were all living in "deplorable conditions."

Cockroaches were seen crawling on floors, walls, ceilings and furniture, including the children's mattresses, playpens and bassinet, according to deputies.

"This is a traumatic situation for all of the children involved," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "I'm very proud of the hard work our investigators did to put this case together and thankful that the children are now safe from these three individuals..."

All three suspects were booked into the Flagler County Detention Facility with a $15,000 bond per person. The investigation remains active and the suspects could face additional charges.

