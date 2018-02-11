The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of murdering another man during a shooting.

JSO announced on Friday that they arrested Xavier Tybree Daniels and charged him with murder. He reportedly shot and killed 24-year-old Desmond White in the 1400 block of Royal Court Lane on Monday, Oct. 29.

White was found by police at the residence with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Several witnesses and a person of interest were located by police. Witnesses told police that Daniels followed and harassed White all day before he died. White reportedly confronted Daniels in the roadway and that's when Daniels shot him, JSO said.

Daniels was interviewed by police and arrested. He was charged with murder and denied bond.

