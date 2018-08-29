The teen who was arrested in connection to the fatal triple shooting at Raines High School made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Robert Howard, 16, is expected to be charged with murder next week. His parents were in attendance, but didn't say anything. Howard's father, however, spoke to First Coast News off camera and said he believes his son is innocent.

“He’s innocent…the courts will show that, he’s definitely innocent," he said.

The shooting occurred outside of a football game at the school Friday night in the game versus Lee High School. Nineteen-year-old Joerod Adams was killed. The two other victims were treated at a Jacksonville hospital.

About 4,000 people were at the game and nearly 50 officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were there for security.

The judge is expected to try Howard as an adult for second-degree murder and attempted murder. His arraignment is next Wednesday.

