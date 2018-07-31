A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday while in a truck with three other people, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred off Monaco Drive and Depaul Drive at around 5 p.m., but police were called to UF Health North on Max Leggett Parkway.

The teen was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are unsure if the shooting was a drive-by, but they are searching for a gray 4-door sedan.

#JSO is working a person shot in the 15200 block of Max Leggett Parkway. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 31, 2018

JSO says they are checking surveillance cameras around the area for more clues.

