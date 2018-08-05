JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 10-year-old boy is now recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the stomach while in his room playing video games from a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Elijah Williams made it successfully through two major surgeries at UF Health.

Williams was sitting inside playing a video game next to his sister in their home on Jessica Lane on the Westside when a bullet flew through their front window and into his abdomen.

His aunt, Eddrina Walker, says they were worried he may never walk again after what happened. Her sister, Elijah's mother, is staying close to his bedside.

"She’s doing the best as any mother could do in a situation like this," Walker said.

The family, along with several neighbors, recall hearing three distinct gunshots Friday night, but they didn't see the vehicle where those gunshots came from because it left the scene.

"He screamed, he screamed and he cried and told his mom he didn’t want to die," Walker said.

The family says the bullet lodged in Elijah’s spine. They had to remove 30 inches of his intestines, along with a bone in his spine. Right now, they say his legs aren’t functioning back to normal yet.

They expect a long rehabilitation, both physically and mentally.

"I’m angry, I’m scared, I’m confused because it just seems like a bad dream, a nightmare, I’m trying to understand what’s going on, but most importantly I’m trying to be there for my sister," she said.

Elijah’s family believes it was a random act of violence.

"You’re destroying families and hurting loved ones with these senseless crime," she said.

According to JSO’s list of 911 calls from the home, a suspicious person was reported last June. Other neighbors say they’ve seen an increase in unknown vehicles driving down the street late at night.

They tell say they aren’t convinced that is was random, but the family insists they have no idea who fired the shots.

The family describes Elijah as a smart kid with a lot of potential. They’ve set up a Go Fund Me account to help with medical expenses.

JSO is asking for any tips that could help lead to the suspects.

