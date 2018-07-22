A night of peace ended in tragedy Saturday night due to a fatal shooting on Jacksonville's Eastside.

Police and emergency crews were gathered at the corner of A. Philip Randolph and 1st St. just before 10 p.m. after shots rang out following the Stop the Violence gathering to protest gun violence in the community.

One man between the ages of 20 and 25 was found shot, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, showed up for the gathering and some still lingered for a block party once the event ended. It was during the block party that the shooting started. The block party was not connected to the Stop the Violence gathering.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

