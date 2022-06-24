Watch: Dashcam video of car plowing into Chili's in Baymeadows, injuring 6

Half a dozen people were injured during the incident, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. They are all expected to be OK.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained exclusive dashcam footage of a van plowing through a Chili's in the Baymeadows area of Jacksonville Thursday.

Half a dozen people were injured during the incident, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. They are all expected to be OK.

Five people injured were restaurant patrons and one of the people injured was inside the vehicle that crashed into the building, says JFRD.

Officials say all patients are expected to be OK.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Restaurant regular Rufus Lawrence told First Coast News he was surprised to see an SUV inside the restaurant, but grateful no one was seriously hurt.

"They are very fortunate to have survived that because you have tables and chairs along where those windows are," he said.

One woman told us her father and stepmom were inside at the time. Her dad received a minor cut to his head, while her stepmom complained of back pain. She says both are expected to be released from the hospital soon.

The business is currently closed as a result of the incident.

JFRD initially tweeted that crews were working a traffic crash in the 9500 block of Baymeadows Road.